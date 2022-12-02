On December 1, on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Zbigniew Rau, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the Foreign Minister of Poland, the Armenian MFA said.

December 2, 2022, 15:07 Ararat Mirzoyan briefs OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on approaches of Armenian side for achieving peace in South Caucasus

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting regional security and stability issues were discussed.

Touching upon the consequences of the recent Azerbaijani aggression against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia and addressing the existing humanitarian issues are the priorities for the Armenian side. In this context, the importance of the OSCE Needs Assessment Mission in Armenia was highlighted, expressing hope that it will contribute to reducing tension and establishing stability.

Minister Mirzoyan also briefed upon the approaches of the Armenian side concerning the achievement of security and peace in the South Caucasus.