On December 2, an event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Bagramyan, a famous Soviet military commander, was held in the Artsakh Historical and Geological Museum.
An event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan organized in Stepanakert
"Marshal Baghramyan never considered himself a son of another state, but said that he had got everything from the Armenian people," said L. Hovhannisyan.
"This itself proves that Baghramyan was a talented military leader. He has always kept his Armenian image and tried to be useful to Armenia," emphasized M. Harutyunyan.
Videos and photos about Marshal Baghramyan's life, his heroic path, and his military talent in battles were shown during the event.