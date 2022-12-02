An event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan organized in Stepanakert

On December 2, an event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Bagramyan, a famous Soviet military commander, was held in the Artsakh Historical and Geological Museum.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, at the event held in Artsakh's Historical and Geological Museum, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic Lernik Hovhannisyan noted in his speech that the great contribution and role of Marshal Baghramyan was great not only in the victory over fascism in the Second World War, but also in the battle of Sardarapat.



"Marshal Baghramyan never considered himself a son of another state, but said that he had got everything from the Armenian people," said L. Hovhannisyan.

According to historian Mher Harutyunyan, historical events prove that Marshal Baghramyan was unique in his organizational skills, the ability to make non-standard decisions; the sharpness of his mind, which even Joseph Stalin took into account.



"This itself proves that Baghramyan was a talented military leader. He has always kept his Armenian image and tried to be useful to Armenia," emphasized M. Harutyunyan.



Videos and photos about Marshal Baghramyan's life, his heroic path, and his military talent in battles were shown during the event.