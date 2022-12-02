Azerbaijan MP calls for boycott of France products

Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev has called on all Azerbaijanis to voluntarily boycott French products as a response to the anti-Azerbaijani—and pro-Armenian—resolutions recently adopted by the French Parliament.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hamzayev made this call during the debates on the Azerbaijani legislature’s statement on the resolutions adopted by the French Senate and the National Assembly regarding Azerbaijan, news.am informs, citing Haqqin.az.

As per the lawmakers, "French MPs used to actively participate in the festivals being held in Azerbaijan; they had a good time here."

But now Azerbaijan, Hamzayev noted, "has faced with the biased and unfair decision of the French political elite".

He called for a review of Baku’s relations with Paris, so that in the future "they will not face such ingratitude again."