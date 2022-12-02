Artsakh Parliament welcomes French National Assembly’s resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

On behalf of the Parliament of Artsakh and himself personally, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan welcomed the adoption of the resolution by the French National Assembly (lower house of parliament) which is calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We welcome the unanimity of all the political forces of the Lower House of the Parliament of France around the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and would like to express gratitude for the attention and concern that has been provided since the beginning of the autumn war of 2020 due to the current situation.

Azerbaijan is a serious threat to the Armenian statehood, the daily shots fired on the border do not “speak” about the so-called peace agenda.

The adoption of a resolution of that content is an important step also from the regional security perspective, as Azerbaijan’s expansionist policy creates serious dangers.

We express gratitude to our partners of France for the principled position”, the statement says.