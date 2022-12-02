EU remains committed to closely supporting Armenia and Azerbaijan towards normalization of relations - Borrell

The European Union remains committed to closely supporting both Armenia and Azerbaijan towards the normalization of their relations, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Discussed with Armenia FM Ararat Mirzoyan ways to advance on peace building and sustainable conflict settlement in the region. The EU remains committed to closely supporting both Armenia and Azerbaijan towards the normalisation of their relations”, Borrell said on Twitter.