The kindergarten building of the community of Karmir Shuka is being renovated

With the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross a kindergarten is being renovated in the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Narek Atayan informed "Artsakhpress" .

"The construction has started at the beginning of summer of the current year. I think the renovation will be completed after New Year holidays. As a result, we will have good conditions, centralized heating,'' Narek Atayan said.