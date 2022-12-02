U.S. and France believe that main purpose of NATO nuclear capabilities is to 'preserve peace'

The United States and France reaffirm that nuclear deterrence remains essential to their national security and is a key component of NATO's overall deterrence and defense capabilities. The two presidents, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, said in a joint statement following a meeting at the White House.

They reaffirm that the fundamental purpose of NATO's nuclear capability is to preserve peace, prevent coercion, and deter aggression against the Alliance."



"They reaffirm the importance of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and their opposition to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which does not reflect the increasingly challenging international security environment and is at odds with the existing non-proliferation and disarmament architecture.



The United States and France also reaffirm support for their Mutual Defense Agreement and intend to expand their technical cooperation on a wide range of strategic risk reduction topics," the statement said.