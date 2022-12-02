On December 1, within the framework of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Wopke Hoekstra, the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the foreign ministry stated.

December 2, 2022, 09:53 Armenia, Netherlands FMs hold meeting

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors highly appreciated the dynamically developing Armenian-Dutch relations and expressed readiness to undertake consistent steps towards further expansion of the mutually beneficial cooperation and the implementation of the agreements reached during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to the Netherlands.

Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of close cooperation established with the Netherlands in terms of promoting the agenda of democratic reforms in Armenia. The role of parliamentary diplomacy was underscored in the context of the development of relations between the two countries.

Touching upon the situation resulting from the Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereignty of Armenia on September 13-14, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan's policy of using force and the threat of force to achieve its own maximalist goals. In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia stressed that the targeted and principled assessments of the international community can contribute to the establishment of stability in the South Caucasus.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the recent developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the approaches of the Armenian side on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides exchanged views on the activity of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia, commending its positive role in establishing sustainable peace in the region.