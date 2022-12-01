Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Russia’s Lavrov says West with its statements stopped activities of OSCE Minsk Group

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused US, France and the European Union of “burying” the Minsk Group, claiming that they have refused to cooperate with Russia in any format.

Russia’s Lavrov says West with its statements stopped activities of OSCE Minsk Group

Russia’s Lavrov says West with its statements stopped activities of OSCE Minsk Group
STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During a press conference today, the Russian FM said that no one remembers about the Minsk Group. “The West announced that it will not cooperate with Russia in any format. With that, they announced the end of the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group. The Minsk Group has been created to unite those countries which have an influence in the region, which can send signals to both Yerevan and Baku and which have agreed to work under the chairmanship of Russia and the United States. At some stage France also became a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Since then the Co-Chairs have carried out a very useful work, have met with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan both separately and also held joint meetings”, the Russian Foreign Minister said.
Among those meetings Lavrov highlighted the meeting in Madrid during which the so-called Madrid principles have been proposed. Lavrov also highlighted the leading role of Russia as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, stating that in 2008 and 2011 Russia held around 10 trilateral meetings with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, which were also attended by the representatives of US and France as a co-chair.
“After the 44-Day War in September-October 2020, when a ceasefire was established at our mediation efforts, Russia continued and continues helping the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides in the unblocking of transportation and economic communications in that region, which will, of course, contribute not only to the development of Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also for other neighboring countries – Turkey, Iran and Georgia. Russia is also interested in that. Moreover, we agreed that Russia will assist the sides in the border delimitation. And thirdly, we agreed that Russia will assist in reaching an agreement over a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, Lavrov said.
The diplomat said that all these negotiations were achieved as a result of the summits held between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. He also commented on the engagement of Western countries in the negotiation process.
“In line with this we have witnessed the frantic attempts of other players to get involved in these processes. We have no problem with that. The only thing we have said during the contacts with Yerevan and Baku is that the West, after the launch of the special military operation, has announced through the mouths of Washington and Paris that it will not cooperate with Russia anywhere and in any format. With that, they announced the end of the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group. Therefore, when our Armenian partners sometimes remember about the Minsk Group, we say that this question must not be asked to us. That question must be addressed to the US, France who announced that they will no longer gather that Group, and of course, the question must be also addressed to Azerbaijan as any mediation effort without Azerbaijan’s participation is pointless”.
The Russian FM said that the Western countries are attempting to intervene in the mediation efforts.
“Now both the French, the Americans and the European Union, in general, are trying to compensate the Minsk Group “buried” by them, getting involved in the mediation efforts. Moreover, they are trying to take over and privatize the agreements which the sides have reached with Russia’s participation”, Lavrov said.
Lavrov said that Brussels is hosting a session of the delimitation commissions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but stated that Brussels does not have the maps of post-Soviet countries, as “they exist only in the general staff of Russia”.
“Concerning the peace treaty. They went to Prague for the forum of the European Political Community, signed a document there according to which the delimitation and the peace treaty must be based on the UN Charter and the border established by the Alma-Ata Declaration of December 1991. And according to the Alma-Ata Declaration, all the soviet republics form the Commonwealth of Independent States and confirm the immutability of borders in the borders that existed between the Soviet republics”, Lavrov said.

     

Politics

Russia’s Lavrov says West with its statements stopped activities of OSCE Minsk Group

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused US, France and the European Union of “burying” the Minsk Group, claiming that they have refused to cooperate with Russia in any format.

All news from section

Armenian PM and OSCE MG US Co-Chair discuss formation of int’l mechanism of discussions between Stepanakert and Baku

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor...

FM Mirzoyan discusses Armenia-EU relations with Estonian counterpart

On December 1, within the framework of OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat...

U.S. Ambassador-designate pledges to help Armenians to document atrocities committed by Azerbaijani servicemen

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen...

Armenian, Czech FMs exchange views on EU Monitoring Mission

On November 30, in Łódź, within the framework of OSCE Ministerial Council, the Foreign Minister of...

President Harutyunyan received members of the Chamber of Advocates of Artsakh

On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the Chamber...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

All news from section

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

B55 twin-engine plane departed Zvartnots en route to Astrakhan before crashing in Jraber village

The B55 light twin-engine aircraft which crashed in the Jraber village in Kotayk province on December 1 had departed from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan and was en route to Astrakhan, Russia.

All news from section

President Harutyunyan partook in the meeting on the occasion of the Professional Day of the Police Officer

On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Internal...

Stepanakert "Paul Eluard" French Speaking Center Seeks an Executive Director

The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as...

An event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Monte Melkonyan (Avo) held in Stepanakert

On November 25, an event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the national hero of Armenia and Artsakh,...

Azerbaijani troops again open gunfire at farmers in Nagorno Karabakh

Farmers came under Azerbaijani gunfire while working in the agricultural fields in two different villages...

A new district is being built in Khachmach community of Askeran region

The construction of new residential districts in different settlements of the Republic continues to be...

Military

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.

All news from section

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation: Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...

Azerbaijan again violates Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...

Azerbaijan army fires at Armenia positions, uses mortars as well

On November 29, at 23:10, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied another statement of Azerbaijan on opening fire.

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 29, at 00:25-03:00, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Russia’s Lavrov says West with its statements stopped activities of OSCE Minsk Group
B55 twin-engine plane departed Zvartnots en route to Astrakhan before crashing in Jraber village
Armenian PM and OSCE MG US Co-Chair discuss formation of int’l mechanism of discussions between Stepanakert and Baku
FM Mirzoyan discusses Armenia-EU relations with Estonian counterpart
Japan expresses concern over Russia-China joint bomber flight
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

All news from section

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

All news from section

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Japan expresses concern over Russia-China joint bomber flight

All news from section

Reuters: Pentagon to allocate $1.2 billion for NASAMS for Ukraine

Germany officially withdraws from Energy Charter Treaty

Raisi: U.S. presence does not contribute to stability in regional states

Most Read

month

week

day

Search