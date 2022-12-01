B55 twin-engine plane departed Zvartnots en route to Astrakhan before crashing in Jraber village

The B55 light twin-engine aircraft which crashed in the Jraber village in Kotayk province on December 1 had departed from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan and was en route to Astrakhan, Russia.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan told Armenpress.

He said that they were notified by the Civil Aviation Committee that the B55 disappeared from air traffic control radars. “Our crews were dispatched to the area and found the wreckage near Jraber village,” Kostanyan said.

2 bodies were found.

The plane crashed in an open field and there were no damages on the ground.

Other details weren’t immediately available.