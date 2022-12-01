Armenian PM and OSCE MG US Co-Chair discuss formation of int’l mechanism of discussions between Stepanakert and Baku

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Philip Reeker, the PM’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nikol Pashinyan welcomed Mr. Reeker’s visit to the region and highly valued the US role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair.

The sides discussed issues relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including the formation of international mechanism of discussions between Stepanakert and Baku.

Views were exchanged also on the normalization of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the regional stability and security.

The sides also touched upon the cooperation-related issues within the frames of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue. The US continuous support to the effective implementation of Armenia’s democratic reforms was emphasized.