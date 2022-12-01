FM Mirzoyan discusses Armenia-EU relations with Estonian counterpart

On December 1, within the framework of OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Urmas Reinsalu, the Foreign Minister of Estonia, the Armenian MFA said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides highlighted the importance of developing bilateral relations based on mutual trust and common democratic values.

The development of Armenia-EU relations was also touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Urmas Reinsalu discussed issues of the international and regional agenda. The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed his counterpart on the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the establishment of sustainable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

The Armenian side also stressed the importance of the EU Monitoring Mission`s activities in Armenia, which contributes to the stabilization of the situation in the region.