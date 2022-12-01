Artsakhpress

Politics

FM Mirzoyan discusses Armenia-EU relations with Estonian counterpart

On December 1, within the framework of OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Urmas Reinsalu, the Foreign Minister of Estonia, the Armenian MFA said.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides highlighted the importance of developing bilateral relations based on mutual trust and common democratic values.

The development of Armenia-EU relations was also touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Urmas Reinsalu discussed issues of the international and regional agenda. The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed his counterpart on the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the establishment of sustainable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

The Armenian side also stressed the importance of the EU Monitoring Mission`s activities in Armenia, which contributes to the stabilization of the situation in the region.


     

Armenian PM and OSCE MG US Co-Chair discuss formation of int’l mechanism of discussions between Stepanakert and Baku

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Philip Reeker, the PM’s Office said.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

B55 twin-engine plane departed Zvartnots en route to Astrakhan before crashing in Jraber village

The B55 light twin-engine aircraft which crashed in the Jraber village in Kotayk province on December 1 had departed from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan and was en route to Astrakhan, Russia.

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Japan expresses concern over Russia-China joint bomber flight

