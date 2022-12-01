Artsakhpress

International

Japan expresses concern over Russia-China joint bomber flight

Japan has voiced its concerns to authorities in Russia and China via diplomatic channels over joint patrols of the two countries’ warplanes near Japan’s territory on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "The intensification and expansion of such activities near our country raises serious security concerns," Matsuno emphasized. He also said that Japan had told China and Russia via diplomatic channels about its concerns.

On Wednesday, the Japanese authorities reported that two strategic H-6 bombers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and two suspected Russian aircraft flew over the Sea of Japan. No violations were reported, but Japanese fighter aircraft scrambled in response.

On Thursday, the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces published a report saying that two suspected Russian Tu-95 bombers were seen flying near the island of Tsushima while on a patrol above the South China Sea and the Sea of Japan.

The Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on November 30 about a joint patrol by a group of Russia’s Tu-95MS strategic bombers and Chinese H-6 strategic bombers above the Sea of Japan and the South China Sea. The flight lasted about eight hours and was conducted "in strict compliance with international law," with "no intrusion into foreign airspaces," Russia’s top brass said.


     

Politics

U.S. Ambassador-designate pledges to help Armenians to document atrocities committed by Azerbaijani servicemen

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stressed the importance of the U.S. holding Azerbaijan accountable for its war crimes and clearly condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Armenians, during the Senate confirmation hearing for Biden Administration nominees for U.S. Ambassador to Armenia and Russia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Armenian, Czech FMs exchange views on EU Monitoring Mission

On November 30, in Łódź, within the framework of OSCE Ministerial Council, the Foreign Minister of...

President Harutyunyan received members of the Chamber of Advocates of Artsakh

On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the Chamber...

Dutch Ambassador visits Jermuk to get acquainted with current situation following latest Azeri aggression

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers visited the town of Jermuk, the Jermuk municipality...

ANCA presses U.S. Congress to appropriate $50 million for Artsakh in end-of-year spending package

As the U.S. House and Senate wrap up the 117th Congress, the Armenian National Committee of America...

Armenian Foreign Minister visits Poland for 29th OSCE Ministerial Council

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Poland November 30 – December...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

President Harutyunyan partook in the meeting on the occasion of the Professional Day of the Police Officer

On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Internal Affairs and participated in a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Professional Day of the Police Officer. 

Stepanakert "Paul Eluard" French Speaking Center Seeks an Executive Director

The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as...

An event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Monte Melkonyan (Avo) held in Stepanakert

On November 25, an event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the national hero of Armenia and Artsakh,...

Azerbaijani troops again open gunfire at farmers in Nagorno Karabakh

Farmers came under Azerbaijani gunfire while working in the agricultural fields in two different villages...

A new district is being built in Khachmach community of Askeran region

The construction of new residential districts in different settlements of the Republic continues to be...

All schools in Artsakh will be equipped with mobile laboratory sets

The "Tufenkian" charitable foundation will donate mobile biology and chemistry laboratories to all schools...

Military

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation: Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...

Azerbaijan again violates Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...

Azerbaijan army fires at Armenia positions, uses mortars as well

On November 29, at 23:10, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied another statement of Azerbaijan on opening fire.

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 29, at 00:25-03:00, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Japan expresses concern over Russia-China joint bomber flight

Reuters: Pentagon to allocate $1.2 billion for NASAMS for Ukraine

Germany officially withdraws from Energy Charter Treaty

Raisi: U.S. presence does not contribute to stability in regional states

