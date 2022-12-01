The Pentagon will sign a contract with the U.S. company Raytheon to produce six NASAMS SAMs for Ukraine, Reuters reported citing its source. The contract will be worth $1.2 billion.

December 1, 2022, 13:59 Reuters: Pentagon to allocate $1.2 billion for NASAMS for Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The U.S. Defense Department will sign a contract with the U.S. defense and aerospace company Raytheon Technologies for the production of six mobile air defense systems (SAMs) NASAMS for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing an informed source in Washington.

According to the agency, its correspondent has also seen the relevant document. According to him, the contract amount is $1.2 billion.

The timing of the contract, as well as any other details are not reported. There have also been no comments from officials on the matter.