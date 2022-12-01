Germany officially withdraws from Energy Charter Treaty

Germany has formally decided to abandon an international energy accord that fossil fuel companies had used to oppose measures against climate change, the country’s energy minister said Wednesday, AP reported.
On November 30, in Łódź, within the framework of OSCE Ministerial Council, the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavský.
On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the Chamber...
Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers visited the town of Jermuk, the Jermuk municipality...
As the U.S. House and Senate wrap up the 117th Congress, the Armenian National Committee of America...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Poland November 30 – December...
German weekly newspaper Junge Freiheit has published an article about the attack of Azerbaijan against...
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Internal Affairs and participated in a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Professional Day of the Police Officer.
The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as...
On November 25, an event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the national hero of Armenia and Artsakh,...
Farmers came under Azerbaijani gunfire while working in the agricultural fields in two different villages...
The construction of new residential districts in different settlements of the Republic continues to be...
The "Tufenkian" charitable foundation will donate mobile biology and chemistry laboratories to all schools...
On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...
On November 29, at 23:10, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied another statement of Azerbaijan on opening fire.
On November 29, at 00:25-03:00, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
