President Harutyunyan partook in the meeting on the occasion of the Professional Day of the Police Officer

On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Internal Affairs and participated in a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Professional Day of the Police Officer.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President laid flowers at the monument to the memory of the fallen police officers on the territory of the ministry.



The Head of the State subsequently awarded medals and titles to a group of police officers of the Artsakh Republic, emphasizing that the structure plays a great role and contribution in overcoming post-war challenges, ensuring internal security and legality.



Arayik Harutyunyan also thanked the relatives of the fallen policemen, noting that thanks to their heroic sons, we can build a decent future for the generations to come.

According to the President of the Republic, both service and social problems of the servicemen of the structure will always be in the spotlight of the authorities, so that favorable conditions are provided for the proper performance of their duties.

The Head of State was accompanied by State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Head of the President's Office Karen Shahramanyan, heads of law enforcement agencies, other officials.