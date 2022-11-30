On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Internal Affairs and participated in a solemn meeting on the occasion of the Professional Day of the Police Officer.
President Harutyunyan partook in the meeting on the occasion of the Professional Day of the Police Officer
The Head of the State subsequently awarded medals and titles to a group of police officers of the Artsakh Republic, emphasizing that the structure plays a great role and contribution in overcoming post-war challenges, ensuring internal security and legality.
Arayik Harutyunyan also thanked the relatives of the fallen policemen, noting that thanks to their heroic sons, we can build a decent future for the generations to come.