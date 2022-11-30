President Harutyunyan received members of the Chamber of Advocates of Artsakh

On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the Chamber of Advocates of the Artsakh Republic, headed by Chairman of the Chamber Erik Beglaryan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: A number of issues related to the activity of the public office of the Chamber were discussed at the meeting. President Harutyunyan highlighted the establishment of the advocacy institute in Artsakh as an important link in the protection of citizens' interests.

The President answered a number of questions of the attendees during the meeting.