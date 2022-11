The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the Defense Army’s units opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh between 2:40 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. on November 30 does not correspond to reality.

November 30, 2022, 19:50 Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation: Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh.