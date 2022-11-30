Dutch Ambassador visits Jermuk to get acquainted with current situation following latest Azeri aggression

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers visited the town of Jermuk, the Jermuk municipality said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Accompanied by Jermuk deputy community leader Vardan Sargsyan, the Dutch Ambassador got acquainted with the current situation following the latest Azerbaijani aggression.

The municipality also said that shelters in the town are being cleaned and furnished.