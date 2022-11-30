Azerbaijan again violates Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern directions of the line of contact using small arms, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command was notified on the ceasefire violation.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense again released fake news falsely accusing the Artsakh Defense Army of opening fire on November 29 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Askeran, Artsakh.

As of 10:00, November 30 the situation at the line of contact was relatively stable.