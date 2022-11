Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Poland November 30 – December 2 to participate in the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: FM Mirzoyan is expected to have a number of bilateral meetings during the visit.

The 29th OSCE Ministerial Council will take place in Łódź, Poland.