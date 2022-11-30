Azerbaijan army fires at Armenia positions, uses mortars as well

On November 29, at 23:10, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone. The enemy also used mortars.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses, informed the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

As of 8:30 am on Wednesday, the situation on the front line is relatively stable.