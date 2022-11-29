Raisi: U.S. presence does not contribute to stability in regional states

The U.S. withdrawal from the Middle East could significantly contribute to establishing security in the region, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, IRNA reported.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Iraqi head of government arrived in Tehran for his first official visit on November 29.

"Security, stability and peace must be established by the leadership and law enforcement forces of the region itself," Raisi said.

The U.S. presence in Afghanistan, Iraq, has not contributed to security in those countries, he said. Moreover, from the Iranian president's point of view, their presence has not contributed to the establishment of stability in other states in the region either.