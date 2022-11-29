Turkey strikes 19 settlements in northern Syria

At least 19 settlements in the Ash Shahba and Afrin border areas of Syria’s Aleppo Governorate were shelled by Turkish troops on Monday. As Firat agency informed, Turkish army artillery fired 545 shells at them.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Syrian military position was shelled in Tanib town, as a result of which three soldiers were killed.

Five more soldiers of the Syrian government forces were killed on Sunday.

Since November 20 when this Turkish military operation began, the losses of the Syrian troops stationed in the north of the country amounted to 22 killed.

There are 35 casualties from the Kurdish "Democratic Syrian Forces" (DSF).