Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Turkey strikes 19 settlements in northern Syria

At least 19 settlements in the Ash Shahba and Afrin border areas of Syria’s Aleppo Governorate were shelled by Turkish troops on Monday. As Firat agency informed, Turkish army artillery fired 545 shells at them.

Turkey strikes 19 settlements in northern Syria

Turkey strikes 19 settlements in northern Syria

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Syrian military position was shelled in Tanib town, as a result of which three soldiers were killed.

Five more soldiers of the Syrian government forces were killed on Sunday.

Since November 20 when this Turkish military operation began, the losses of the Syrian troops stationed in the north of the country amounted to 22 killed.

There are 35 casualties from the Kurdish "Democratic Syrian Forces" (DSF).


     

Politics

‘EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia’ – MEP

German weekly newspaper Junge Freiheit has published an article about the attack of Azerbaijan against Armenia, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, citing the statements of Members of the European Parliament that the EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan is a great mistake and has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia.

All news from section

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan agreed in Prague to continue meetings in quadrilateral format

Azerbaijan agreed in Prague to continue the meetings in a quadrilateral format. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large...

President Harutyunyan convened a working consultation

On November 28, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation...

Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve comprehensive settlement – EU’s Klaar

Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to reduce tensions to achieve...

Armenia-India relations further expand and deepen - Secretary for West of Foreign Ministry

Secretary for West of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Sanjay Verma praises the fact that the...

Baku must remember Aliyev signed trilateral ceasefire agreement where “Nagorno Karabakh” is mentioned 5 times – Marukyan

Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia Edmon Marukyan commented on Azerbaijan’s request to the Russian peacekeepers...

Stanislav Zas: CSTO proposed several measures to help Armenia

The CSTO General Secretary noted that the organization proposed a number of measures to help Armenia,...

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

All news from section

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Society

Stepanakert "Paul Eluard" French Speaking Center Seeks an Executive Director

The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as the Executive Director.of the center.

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Monte Melkonyan (Avo) held in Stepanakert

On November 25, an event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the national hero of Armenia and Artsakh,...

Azerbaijani troops again open gunfire at farmers in Nagorno Karabakh

Farmers came under Azerbaijani gunfire while working in the agricultural fields in two different villages...

A new district is being built in Khachmach community of Askeran region

The construction of new residential districts in different settlements of the Republic continues to be...

All schools in Artsakh will be equipped with mobile laboratory sets

The "Tufenkian" charitable foundation will donate mobile biology and chemistry laboratories to all schools...

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's telethon titled ''We Develop Dynamic Communities" will take place on November 24

On November 24, at 5:00 p.m., the telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund ''We Develop Dynamic Communities"...

Military

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied another statement of Azerbaijan on opening fire.

All news from section

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 29, at 00:25-03:00, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated ceasefire in Artsakh: two soldiers of Armed Forces injured

On November 28, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the western direction, using...

Armenian Defense Minister chairs consultation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation in the ministry today.

Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

The message of the Azerbaijani side, according to which units of the Defense Army opened fire in direction...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

From 9pm to 11:30pm on Sunday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Pentagon believes continued security dialogue with Russia is critical: spokesperson
Turkey strikes 19 settlements in northern Syria
‘EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia’ – MEP
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan agreed in Prague to continue meetings in quadrilateral format
Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

All news from section

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

All news from section

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Pentagon believes continued security dialogue with Russia is critical: spokesperson

All news from section

World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

Belarusian president announces plans to meet with Putin soon

China’s new daily coronavirus cases hit 40,000 cases,

Most Read

month

week

day

Search