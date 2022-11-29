Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

‘EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia’ – MEP

German weekly newspaper Junge Freiheit has published an article about the attack of Azerbaijan against Armenia, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, citing the statements of Members of the European Parliament that the EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan is a great mistake and has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia.

‘EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia’ – MEP

‘EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia’ – MEP

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Author of the article Hinrich Rohbohm recalls that “in the night from September 12th to 13th of this year a conflict flared up again in the South Caucasus that is being forgotten in Europe in light of the atrocities of the Ukraine war. That night, Azerbaijan opened fire on its neighbor Armenia. Just over 100 Armenian soldiers were killed in the attack”, he said.

Touching upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Hinrich Rohbohm stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled Armenia’s settlements, including the town of Goris in Syunik province this September. Artillery shells slammed into the roof of Edgar Salbun’s house.

Rohbohm says “the Ukraine war is taking its toll on Russia”. “This is probably the reason why the conflict, which was frozen after the last war in 2020, has now broken out again”, he states.

The author also makes a reference to the Yerablur Armenian military cemetery, stating that there are those who gave their lives in defense of their country in September, when it was invaded by Azerbaijan.


“From the graves of the fallen soldiers, the view sweeps over to the mighty Mount Ararat, where, according to the Bible, Noah once landed with his ark after the Flood. The Christian faith is deeply rooted in the country, and the Armenian Apostolic Church is one of the oldest Christian denominations in the world”, he says.

“Once Armenia, which existed already in the first millennium before Christ, extended over large parts of eastern Turkey, reached in its heyday from the Caspian Sea to the eastern Mediterranean. But even in ancient times, the country was sandwiched between two great empires, the Roman Empire in the west and the Persian Empire in the east. Today, the country has long lost its access to the sea and, encircled by totalitarian regimes, is trying to assert its sovereignty and its remaining territory”, the author of the article says.

The article is also touching upon the recent visit of MEPs to Armenia. The delegation also included German lawmaker Lars Patrick Berg.

“Germany has so far been very reluctant to get involved in the South Caucasus,” MEP Berg said. Yet the region, as a “link between Europe and Asia,” is of “geopolitical importance,” especially from an energy and trade perspective, he said.  

“The EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia,” Berg emphasized.

His Dutch colleague Peter van Dalen from the European People’s Party (EPP) also sees it that way. “I think the gas deal with Azerbaijan is a momentous mistake.”

Former European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo of Italy’s Five Star Movement also calls for stronger EU efforts to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.


     

See also

Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve comprehensive settlement – EU’s Klaar

Tokayev takes oath and assumes office as Kazakhstan’s president

Saudi Arabian and Iraqi energy ministers highlight importance of OPEC+ work

Duma passes law prohibiting LGBT propaganda in Russia

US urges de-escalation in Syria amid Turkey military operations there

Politics

‘EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia’ – MEP

German weekly newspaper Junge Freiheit has published an article about the attack of Azerbaijan against Armenia, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, citing the statements of Members of the European Parliament that the EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan is a great mistake and has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia.

All news from section

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan agreed in Prague to continue meetings in quadrilateral format

Azerbaijan agreed in Prague to continue the meetings in a quadrilateral format. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large...

President Harutyunyan convened a working consultation

On November 28, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation...

Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve comprehensive settlement – EU’s Klaar

Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to reduce tensions to achieve...

Armenia-India relations further expand and deepen - Secretary for West of Foreign Ministry

Secretary for West of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Sanjay Verma praises the fact that the...

Baku must remember Aliyev signed trilateral ceasefire agreement where “Nagorno Karabakh” is mentioned 5 times – Marukyan

Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia Edmon Marukyan commented on Azerbaijan’s request to the Russian peacekeepers...

Stanislav Zas: CSTO proposed several measures to help Armenia

The CSTO General Secretary noted that the organization proposed a number of measures to help Armenia,...

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

All news from section

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Society

Stepanakert "Paul Eluard" French Speaking Center Seeks an Executive Director

The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as the Executive Director.of the center.

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Monte Melkonyan (Avo) held in Stepanakert

On November 25, an event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the national hero of Armenia and Artsakh,...

Azerbaijani troops again open gunfire at farmers in Nagorno Karabakh

Farmers came under Azerbaijani gunfire while working in the agricultural fields in two different villages...

A new district is being built in Khachmach community of Askeran region

The construction of new residential districts in different settlements of the Republic continues to be...

All schools in Artsakh will be equipped with mobile laboratory sets

The "Tufenkian" charitable foundation will donate mobile biology and chemistry laboratories to all schools...

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's telethon titled ''We Develop Dynamic Communities" will take place on November 24

On November 24, at 5:00 p.m., the telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund ''We Develop Dynamic Communities"...

Military

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied another statement of Azerbaijan on opening fire.

All news from section

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 29, at 00:25-03:00, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated ceasefire in Artsakh: two soldiers of Armed Forces injured

On November 28, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the western direction, using...

Armenian Defense Minister chairs consultation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation in the ministry today.

Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

The message of the Azerbaijani side, according to which units of the Defense Army opened fire in direction...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

From 9pm to 11:30pm on Sunday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

‘EU Commission’s gas deal with Azerbaijan has destroyed a lot of trust in Armenia’ – MEP
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan agreed in Prague to continue meetings in quadrilateral format
Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire
Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival
World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

All news from section

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

All news from section

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Pentagon believes continued security dialogue with Russia is critical: spokesperson

All news from section

World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

Belarusian president announces plans to meet with Putin soon

China’s new daily coronavirus cases hit 40,000 cases,

Most Read

month

week

day

Search