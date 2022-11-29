The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied another statement of Azerbaijan on opening fire.

November 29, 2022, 11:44 Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, according to which on November 28 from 16:00 to November 29, 09:00, the units of the Defense Army fired at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi, Martuni, Martakert and Askeran regions of Artsakh, is another disinformation”, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.