The feature “Amerikatsi” directed by Michael Goorjian has been included in the official competition program of the SALERNO International Film Festival held in Italy, the National Cinema Center of Armenia said.

November 29, 2022, 11:30 Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The screening of the film is scheduled for December the 1st.

The film tells the story of Charlie, a young Armenian who escaped the Armenian Genocide and found shelter in the United States. His family was not so lucky. The story begins in 1947, as Charlie repatriates back to Armenia just to be greeted by the harsh reality of Soviet Communism. Almost immediately Charlie is arrested and sentenced to prison.

Director and scriptwriter - Michael A. Goorjian, cameraman- Ghasem Ebrahimian, actors- Hovik Keuchkerian, Mikhail Trukhin, Nelli Uvarova, Jean-Pierre Nshanyan, film producers- Arman Nshanyan, Sol Tryon, Patrick Malkhassian, Ani Vorskanyan, production company- PEOPLE OF AR Productions.