World’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

The world’s largest active volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, has erupted for the first time in almost 40 years, BBC reports.

The lava flow is mostly contained within the summit, but residents have been placed on alert and were earlier warned about the risk of falling ash.

The US Geological Service (USGS) has said the situation could change rapidly.

The volcano’s alert level has also been upgraded from an “advisory” to a “warning” - the highest classification.

No evacuation orders have been issued and populated areas are unlikely to be impacted at this stage, emergency officials say.

Mauna Loa, located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, covers half of the US state’s Big Island. The volcano rises 13,679ft (4,169m) above sea level and spans an area of more than 2,000 sq miles (5,179 sq km)

According to the USGS, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843. The previous eruption in 1984 sent lava flows within 5 miles of Hilo, the island’s most populous town.