On November 28, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the western direction, using small arms and HAN-17 grenade launchers, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Two soldiers were wounded in the shooting.

The ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.



As of 18:00, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.