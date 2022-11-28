President Harutyunyan convened a working consultation

On November 28, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the participation of representatives of the political forces represented in the National Assembly.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the political developments around the Artsakh Republic were on the discussion agenda.

NA Chairman Arthur Tovmasyan, Secretary of the Security Council Vitali Balasanyan, Head of the Arstakh Republic President’s Office Karen Shahramanyan, Foreign Minister David Babayan also partook in the consultation.