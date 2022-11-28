President Harutyunyan convened a working consultation

On November 28, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation with the participation of representatives of the political forces represented in the National Assembly.
Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to reduce tensions to achieve...
Secretary for West of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Sanjay Verma praises the fact that the...
Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia Edmon Marukyan commented on Azerbaijan’s request to the Russian peacekeepers...
The CSTO General Secretary noted that the organization proposed a number of measures to help Armenia,...
As part of his visit to the Russian Federation, Ambassador on Special Assignments of the President of...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as the Executive Director.of the center.
On November 25, an event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the national hero of Armenia and Artsakh,...
Farmers came under Azerbaijani gunfire while working in the agricultural fields in two different villages...
The construction of new residential districts in different settlements of the Republic continues to be...
The "Tufenkian" charitable foundation will donate mobile biology and chemistry laboratories to all schools...
On November 24, at 5:00 p.m., the telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund ''We Develop Dynamic Communities"...
On November 28, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire in the western direction, using small arms and HAN-17 grenade launchers, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation in the ministry today.
The message of the Azerbaijani side, according to which units of the Defense Army opened fire in direction...
From 9pm to 11:30pm on Sunday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...
On the night of November 25-26, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
