Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the near future, as he himself said on Monday, Tass informs.

November 28, 2022, 17:58 Belarusian president announces plans to meet with Putin soon

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I will meet with the Russian president soon. We will discuss some issues. If we manage to remove some minor problems, we will be able to make significant progress in terms of import substitution efforts. This is the main thing for us at the moment, and this year has made it clear that we can do it," Lukashenko stated at a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako, according to the BelTA news agency.