Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to reduce tensions to achieve a comprehensive settlement, European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said on Twitter.
Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve comprehensive settlement – EU’s Klaar
