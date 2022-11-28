Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve comprehensive settlement – EU’s Klaar

Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to reduce tensions to achieve a comprehensive settlement, European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said on Twitter.

