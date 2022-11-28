Artsakhpress

International

Sunak to set out ‘evolutionary’ approach to dealing with Russia and China

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will pledge an “evolutionary approach” to British foreign policy, arguing that states like Russia and China plan for the long term and the UK needs to follow suit as he attempts to set out his vision for the country’s place on the global stage, The Guardian reports.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his first major foreign policy speech since becoming prime minister, he will draw on his years running the Treasury to say that the UK’s strength abroad must be underpinned by a strong economy at home as it stands up to competitors with “robust pragmatism”.
 
Sunak, who has met international partners including the US president, Joe Biden, and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, during his first month in office, as well as travelling to Ukraine, is generally regarded at home as lacking a vision on foreign policy.
 
Both of his immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, held the role of foreign secretary before taking over at Downing Street so had some experience of global affairs. Sunak, meanwhile, was chancellor during the pandemic and the early months of the cost of living crisis.
 
Addressing business leaders and diplomats at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet at Guildhall in London on Monday night, he is expected to say: “Our adversaries and competitors plan for the long term. In the face of these challenges, short termism or wishful thinking will not suffice … So we will make an evolutionary leap in our approach.
 
“This means being stronger in defending our values and the openness on which our prosperity depends. It means delivering a stronger economy at home – because it is the foundation of our strength abroad. And it means standing up to our competitors, not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”
 
China, in particular, represents a challenge for Sunak, as his instincts are softer than those of many Tory MPs and, as chancellor, he sought significantly closer economic ties with Beijing. Talks with the Chinese leader, Xi Jingping, at the G20 summit in Indonesia were cancelled at the last minute after a missile explosion on the Polish border.
 
The government is currently revising its 2021 integrated review of security and foreign policy to take account of geopolitical shifts since it was first published. It will set out the importance of building strong ties in Europe after the UK’s departure from the EU, a view expected to be reflected in Sunak’s speech.
 
The prime minister will also talk about deepening partnerships in other parts of the world, such as the Indo-Pacific region, and preparing for the sharpening of inter-state competition due to the actions of countries like Russia, China and Iran.
 
“Freedom and openness have always been the most powerful forces for progress. But they have never been achieved by standing still,” Sunak is expected to say. “Under my leadership we won’t choose the status quo. We will do things differently.
 
“We will evolve, anchored always by our enduring belief in freedom, openness and the rule of law and confident that, in this moment of challenge and competition, our interests will be protected and our values will prevail.”

     

Restraint and strong political will are needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve comprehensive settlement – EU's Klaar

Restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to reduce tensions to achieve a comprehensive settlement, European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said on Twitter.

Armenia-India relations further expand and deepen - Secretary for West of Foreign Ministry

Secretary for West of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Sanjay Verma praises the fact that the...

Baku must remember Aliyev signed trilateral ceasefire agreement where "Nagorno Karabakh" is mentioned 5 times – Marukyan

Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia Edmon Marukyan commented on Azerbaijan’s request to the Russian peacekeepers...

Stanislav Zas: CSTO proposed several measures to help Armenia

The CSTO General Secretary noted that the organization proposed a number of measures to help Armenia,...

Ambassador on Special Assignments of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mailyan had a range of meetings in Moscow

As part of his visit to the Russian Federation, Ambassador on Special Assignments of the President of...

Armenia ready for meeting in accordance with Prague agreements and format – foreign ministry responds to Aliyev

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement...

Aliyev says meeting with Pashinyan in Brussels will not take place

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said today that his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan...

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Stepanakert "Paul Eluard" French Speaking Center Seeks an Executive Director

The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as the Executive Director.of the center.

An event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Monte Melkonyan (Avo) held in Stepanakert

On November 25, an event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the national hero of Armenia and Artsakh,...

Azerbaijani troops again open gunfire at farmers in Nagorno Karabakh

Farmers came under Azerbaijani gunfire while working in the agricultural fields in two different villages...

A new district is being built in Khachmach community of Askeran region

The construction of new residential districts in different settlements of the Republic continues to be...

All schools in Artsakh will be equipped with mobile laboratory sets

The "Tufenkian" charitable foundation will donate mobile biology and chemistry laboratories to all schools...

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's telethon titled ''We Develop Dynamic Communities" will take place on November 24

On November 24, at 5:00 p.m., the telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund ''We Develop Dynamic Communities"...

Armenian Defense Minister chairs consultation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation in the ministry today.

Defense Army's units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories: Artsakh's Defense Ministry

The message of the Azerbaijani side, according to which units of the Defense Army opened fire in direction...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

From 9pm to 11:30pm on Sunday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Defense Army's units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Artsakh's Defense Ministry

The message of the Azerbaijani side, according to which units of the Defense Army opened fire in direction...

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 25-26, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

Azerbaijan army opens fire at Armenia positions

Between 9:30pm-10:30pm on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden's acknowledgment

Don't let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan's Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

Belarusian president announces plans to meet with Putin soon

China's new daily coronavirus cases hit 40,000 cases,

Azerbaijan president receives Philip Reeker

Tokayev takes oath and assumes office as Kazakhstan's president

