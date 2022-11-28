Armenian Defense Minister chairs consultation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation in the ministry today.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting was attended by the leaderships of the ministry, the armed forces and the General Staff, as well as the commanding staff of the army corpses.

The ongoing activities in the armed forces, particularly the preparations for the winter draft, the engineering works were discussed during the consultation.

The minister gave respective instructions to the responsible officials over the issues voiced at the meeting.