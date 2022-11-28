The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

The results of the 16th freestyle wrestling memorial tournament dedicated to the memory of father and son Muradyans organized in Stepanakert have been summarized.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Freestyle Wrestling Coach Armen Muradyan informed that the teams representing Stepanakert, Martuni, Askeran, Chartar, Martakert, Hadrut, Vanadzor, Goris participated in the memorial tournament.

"The team of Stepanakert took the 1st place; the team of Martakert took the 2nd place.

The 3rd place was shared by the teams of Martuni and Vanadzor," said A. Muradyan, highly appreciating the participation of the athletes and the recorded results.