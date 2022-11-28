Armenia-India relations further expand and deepen - Secretary for West of Foreign Ministry

Secretary for West of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Sanjay Verma praises the fact that the relations between India and Armenia have deepened and expanded.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I really appreciate the conference “Armenia-India: New Incentives for Millennial Relations” which is being held at the initiative of the Foreign Ministry and the Oriental Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia. This initiative is welcome as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and India. This was really held at the right time.

The conference is a good opportunity to reveal our mutually beneficial ties and expand the bilateral relations in the future. The Armenian-Indian relations have a history of centuries. The cultural heritage connecting the two nations is still preserved and protected in India”, Sanjay Verma said.

The Secretary for West of the Ministry of External Affairs of India stated that the relations between Armenia and India have expanded and deepened, but he emphasized the need for further expanding those ties.

“Mutual visits have taken place over the past year at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries. This really gave a great boost to the development of our relations. Our cooperation has expanded, covering education, technology, tourism and other areas. By moving forward, we must combine our work and further enlarge the existing cooperation, involving particularly the field of medical science.

More than 5000 Indians have studied at the Medical University of Armenia during all those years. But I am sure we have an opportunity to send much more students”, Sanjay Verma said.