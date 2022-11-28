China registered more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, Xinhua reported on Monday, citing official statistics, news.am informs.

November 28, 2022, 14:47 China’s new daily coronavirus cases hit 40,000 cases,

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the news agency, 40,052 new coronavirus cases - a new record for China since the onset of the pandemic - were recorded in the country on Sunday, of which the majority were asymptomatic.

China is seeing a new wave of the pandemic this fall, with COVID-19 cases at record peaks. Authorities in China are still pursuing a zero-Covid policy and keep imposing strict restrictions. On Sunday, protests against anti-coronavirus measures were held in a number of Chinese regions.