Azerbaijan president receives Philip Reeker

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday received Philip Reeker, the Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations of the US State Department, news.am informs, citing the Azerbaijani mass media.

November 28, 2022

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, there was an exchange of opinions about the meeting held at the level of foreign ministers in Washington D.C. on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the talks on the peace treaty, the statement also noted.

To note, Reeker serves also as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the US, but this part of his position is ignored in Azerbaijan, thereby emphasizing the "non-existence" of the OSCE Minsk Group.