The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as the Executive Director of the Center.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: As noted by the "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation, the Center is a professional training institution, as well as an incubator of cultural and economic programs.

The center aims to teach French and develop cultural, professional and economic ties between Artsakh and France

An executive director's responsibilities include:

• Ensure the management of the Center;

• Manage a staff of 5 to 6 people, consisting of administrative workers and French language teachers;

• Define the targeted directions of the activity, in particular to establish or develop contacts with French specialists in order to train young Artsakh citizens in various fields;

• Organize and coordinate the primary activities and programs of the Center;

• Develop cooperation with French local self-government bodies, with the perspective of program implementation and financial support;

• Make proposals in order to make the Center a vibrant, living place that contributes to the country's economic life and at the same time to the spread of French. The required skills are:

• Great conviction and faith in the mission and dedication, full time dedication;

• Experience in leading a work group and ability to manage projects;

•The ability to correctly assess the situation; the ability to listen;

• Read and write in Armenian, operational knowledge of French and English.

The Center, therefore the position, is located in Stepanakert. Nominations (letter and CV) must be sent to the Paul Eluard Foundation within 2 weeks from the date of publication of the announcement to the following e-mail address: francophonieartsakh@gmail.com