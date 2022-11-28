The message of the Azerbaijani side, according to which units of the Defense Army opened fire in direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories yet another misinformation.

November 28, 2022, 09:53 Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly from 19:35 on November 27 to 08:10 on November 28, the units of the Artsakh Defense Army fired in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Shushi, Martuni and Askeran regions of the Republic of Artsakh does not correspond to the reality," reads the statement.