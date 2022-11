From 9pm to 11:30pm on Sunday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side has no losses, informed the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

As of 8am on Monday, the situation on the front line is relatively stable.