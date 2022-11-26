Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the winner of Kazakhstan’s presidential elections held on November 20, took an oath and officially assumed office as the president of the country, reports TASS.

November 26, 2022, 12:43 Tokayev takes oath and assumes office as Kazakhstan’s president

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I solemnly swear to truly serve the people of Kazakhstan, strictly adhere to the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan, guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens, conscientiously fulfill the high duties of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan that have been vested in me," Tokayev said, with his right hand on a copy of the country's constitution.