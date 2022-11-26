Putin expects special military operation to give unique boost to industries

Industrial facilities are operating at their full capacity during Russia’s special military operation, which will give a unique boost to industries, President Vladimir Putin said at an event marking the Rostec corporation’s 15th anniversary, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Plants in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in the Ural, Siberian and Far Eastern regions of our country, are operating at their full capacity, on multiple shifts. In fact, they will <...> give and they are already giving a unique boost to the development of high-tech industries," Putin noted.

The head of state said that it was not just about the defense industry but also about related civilian industries. "We will promptly make all decisions aimed at supporting our enterprises. And as for the people who work here, I don’t doubt them. I have every confidence in them," the president stressed.