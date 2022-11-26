As part of his visit to the Russian Federation, Ambassador on Special Assignments of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mailyan held meetings in Moscow with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vagharshak Harutyunyan and a group of Armenian diplomats.

November 26, 2022, 11:03 Ambassador on Special Assignments of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mailyan had a range of meetings in Moscow

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Masis Mailyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"It has become a good tradition to visit the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the Russian Federation during a visit to Moscow and exchange views with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, as well as other Armenian diplomats," he wrote.