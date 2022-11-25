An event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Monte Melkonyan (Avo) held in Stepanakert

On November 25, an event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the national hero of Armenia and Artsakh, legendary commander Monte Melkonyan (Avo) was organized by Shushi Technological University in Stepanakert's secondary school No. 5 named after Hayk Balasanyan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" Gayane Sargsyan, a lecturer at Shushi University of Technology, emphasized the importance of educating the young generation following the example of Monte and other heroes.

"With his courage, sacrifice, all human qualities, Avo showed that he loved his nation.

He is a Hero whose life and behavior became a lesson, a myth even during his lifetime,'' she said.

A video about Monte Melkonyan's life and activities was shown at the event.