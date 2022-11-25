Saudi Arabian and Iraqi energy ministers highlight importance of OPEC+ work

The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq stressed the importance of working within the OPEC+ framework and said they would take additional measures if necessary to ensure the stability of the oil market, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: A joint statement noted that Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdel-Ghani met to reaffirm their commitment to the OPEC+ decision.

The Iraqi minister arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said.