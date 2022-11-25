The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan scheduled for December 7 in Brussels won’t take place because the Armenian side has agreed to meet with the condition that the French President also participates.

November 25, 2022, 15:25 Armenia ready for meeting in accordance with Prague agreements and format – foreign ministry responds to Aliyev

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenpress asked foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan to comment on Aliyev’s statement, as well as the Armenian proposals to Azerbaijan for a peace treaty.

-President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said that the meeting scheduled for December 7 in Brussels will not take place because of the Armenian side’s position regarding the format. How would you comment on this?

-We would like to remind that the previous meeting in Prague, where the agreement to continue the meetings was reached, took place in a quadrilateral format, and it is logical that the format of the meeting and composition of participants must be the same. All statements by the Azerbaijani side accusing the Armenian side of trying to derail the meeting and the peace process have nothing to do with reality. The Republic of Armenia is ready for the December 7 meeting in accordance with the agreement and format reached in Prague.

-During the November 7 meeting in Washington D.C. Armenia conveyed to Azerbaijan its proposals on the peace treaty. Are there any developments in this regard?

-As of this moment Azerbaijan hasn’t responded to our proposals on a peace treaty.