Farmers came under Azerbaijani gunfire while working in the agricultural fields in two different villages in Artsakh, police reported.

November 25, 2022, 13:59 Azerbaijani troops again open gunfire at farmers in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS.Around 11:30, November 25, a farmer working in his tractor in the agricultural fields of Taghavard village was forced to abandon his activities when Azerbaijani troops opened sporadic gunfire from small arms.

A similar incident took place in Tchankatagh village of Martakert, where Azerbaijani troops opened fire in the direction of farmers.

Artsakh police said they have provided the facts to the Russian peacekeeping contingent.