Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said today that his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan scheduled in Brussels on December 7 will not take place, the Azerbaijani media report.

November 25, 2022, 13:11 Aliyev says meeting with Pashinyan in Brussels will not take place

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The meeting in Brussels was supposed to take place on December 7. But yesterday Hikmet Hajiyev informed me that he was contacted from the Office of Charles Michel [President of the European Council] and was told that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to the meeting only in case of participation of French President Emmanuel Macron. This means that this meeting will not take place”, Haqqin.az quoted Aliyev as saying.