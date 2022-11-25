Artsakhpress

Politics

Lemkin Institute expresses support to Artsakh’s right to self-determination in order to avoid genocide

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention voiced its solidarity with and support for the people of the Republic of Artsakh in a statement released on November 24.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Lemkin Institute voices its solidarity with and support for the people of the Republic of Artsakh, who turned out in Stepanakert on October 30th in historic numbers to rally for the self-determination of the territory”, the statement titled “Self-Determination of Armenians in Artsakh (South Caucasus): There is No Peace or Prosperity through Genocide”, said.
The Institute reminds that the right to self-determination is one of the most important fundamentals of the international legal system along with the equal sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, stating that “the people of Artsakh deserve to have their calls for self-determination heard and taken seriously by the international community”.
The statement also briefly presents the history of the change in status of Artsakh, the two Artsakh Wars and the resulting situation.
The Institute also says that the international community should not ignore “the consequences of the Armenian genocide in the region, which completely eradicated the Armenian presence in Western Armenia”, as well as “the ongoing and unchecked genocidal hostility of Azeri nationalists towards Armenians”.
“What the Western world, and particularly NATO, fails to understand is that “giving up” Artsakh would mean condoning genocide against Armenians: the forced displacement and persecution of Armenians, widespread atrocity crimes, destruction of cultural heritage, and one of the largest humanitarian crises in the Caucasus region in the past decades, involving a huge influx of refugees to Armenia proper. Importantly, given the current red flags for genocide in Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as what we know about the genocidal process in general, it is inconceivable that “giving up” Artsakh will put an end to conflict in the region, much less lead to “peace” and “prosperity””, the statement says.
The Lemkin Institute calls for the creation of an independent international commission to study the issues involved in Artsakh, with the aim of establishing a just outcome and a stable peace. 

     

Politics

Aliyev says meeting with Pashinyan in Brussels will not take place

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said today that his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan scheduled in Brussels on December 7 will not take place, the Azerbaijani media report.

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Society

Azerbaijani troops again open gunfire at farmers in Nagorno Karabakh

Farmers came under Azerbaijani gunfire while working in the agricultural fields in two different villages in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the local police reported.

Military

Azerbaijan army opens fire at Armenia positions

Between 9:30pm-10:30pm on Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from various-caliber firearms—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Sport

Diaspora

International

